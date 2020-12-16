Sheriff: Women charged after dragging nude woman through parking lot after robbery

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two women have been charged after deputies say they dragged a nude woman through a hotel parking lot after stealing her casino winnings.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Sharon Fowler and Star Stewart, accompanied by another woman, rented a room at a Red Roof Inn in Manatee County. After the trio traveled to the Hard Rock Cafe in Tampa, the victim won $1,000. Detectives say Fowler demanded some of the money but victim refused and asked to be taken back to the hotel.
Fowler and Stewart made their way back into the room and that’s when police say Star stole the victim’s purse. The victim, who was nude, chased after the pair and grabbed onto the car as they drove away.
The victim was dragged through the parking lot and suffered abrasions to her body. The entire incident was caught on surveillance camera and detectives say Star sent the victim texts.
Sharon Fowler was arrested and charged with battery since she was driving the car. Star Stewart was in custody on an unrelated charge but is also facing a charge of battery. A mug shot of Stewart was not available.
