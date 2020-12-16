Sarasota County Humane Society launches Veterans Adoption Program

“For many people, the holidays can add stress and anxiety. For those who may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and similar challenges, the holidays can be especially debilitating,” said Anna Gonce, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Sarasota County. “The Humane Society of Sarasota County recognizes the incredibly important role that pets play in our lives, and that is why we are thrilled to announce a new adoption program for active military service personnel and veterans. As a thank you for their dedicated service, made possible by the HSSC team and the generosity of an anonymous donor, veterans will now be able to adopt a pet for free until the end of the year.”