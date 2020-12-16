MCSO Deputy suspended for not wearing mask at Walmart

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Billie Woodson was off duty on Sept. 21, 2020 and dressed in civilian attire when he went shopping with his family at the Walmart located at 6225 E. State Road 64 in Bradenton.
Though Walmart posted signs at all entries requiring all employees and customers to wear a mask upon entry into the establishment, Deputy Wilson and his family entered the business without masks.
While in the sporting goods section, Deputy Wilson was asked by another shopper why he nor his family were wearing face coverings. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Wilson said he chose not to wear a face covering because of “his right to choose, he, and his wife, possessed conceal weapons permits, he has a medical condition and he is a law enforcement officer.”
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Wilson allegedly flashed a silver star badge at the complainant to punctuate the veracity of his rationalizations. However, when asked for his name, badge number or where he worked, Deputy Wilson refused to furnish the information.
MCSO says the complainant sent an e-mail to Captain Schnering of the Sheriff’s Office later that day, telling him about the incident. The Sheriff’s Office was able to identify the Wilson after locating the incident recorded on the stores surveillance cameras.
“It is alleged that Deputy Wilson’s conduct was unbecoming when his behavior led to his employer and occupation becoming intertwined with his personal beliefs,” said the Sheriff’s Office. “As a result, Deputy Wilson’s actions were in conflict with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office standards of conduct and core values.”
