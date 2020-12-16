First Alert Weather:Threat of severe weather is increasing for the west coast of Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A plume of warm and unstable air in Gulf waters will colocate with upper air energy and atmospheric spin to create an environment supportive of the strongest kind of thunderstorms, called supercells. The tendency will be for the storms to decrease in intensity as they approach the coast of Florida, however, there is an increasing chance that some may make it onshore will enough strength to produce a few tornadoes or, more likely, strong and damaging wind gusts. The timing of the storms approaching the Suncoast will be late in the afternoon or early in the evening. While most of the daylight hours will be partly cloudy to partly sunny and pleasant, the humidity will increase by afternoon as the winds become gusty out of the southwest. In the second half of the afternoon, the clouds will thicken and bases darken as the front with the storms out ahead approach the coast. Once the last of the storms sink south of the Suncoast the winds will shift and cooler air will move in.