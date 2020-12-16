Bellamy elected to one-year term as Manatee County Port Authority chairman

Port Manatee is the closest U.S. deep water seaport to the expanded Panama Canal. According to Port Manatee, the port generates more than $3.9 billion in annual economic impact while providing for more than 27,000 direct and indirect jobs. The Manatee County Port Authority board consists of the seven members of the elected Manatee County Commission, but with distinctively separate officers and financial accountability. The authority sets policy and oversees major expenditures for Port Manatee.