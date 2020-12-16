Bellamy elected to one-year term as Manatee County Port Authority chairman

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Port Manatee announced Tuesday, Dec. 16 that Manatee County Commissioner Reggie Bellamy was chosen to serve a one-year term as chairman of the Manatee County Port Authority, the governing board of Port Manatee, on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Bellamy is a Manatee County native and previously served as the board’s first vice chairman.
Port Manatee is the closest U.S. deep water seaport to the expanded Panama Canal. According to Port Manatee, the port generates more than $3.9 billion in annual economic impact while providing for more than 27,000 direct and indirect jobs. The Manatee County Port Authority board consists of the seven members of the elected Manatee County Commission, but with distinctively separate officers and financial accountability. The authority sets policy and oversees major expenditures for Port Manatee.
Also selected at the commission meeting to serve one-year port board officer terms, effective Jan. 1, 2021, are Misty Servia, first vice chairwoman; James Satcher, second vice chairman; and Carol Whitmore, third vice chairwoman. Port Manatee’s seven-member governing board is completed by Vanessa Baugh, George Kruse, and Kevin Van Ostenbridge.
Members of the port authority board serve staggered four-year terms, with annual election of officers.
