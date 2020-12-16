ABC7 Exclusive: Woman accused of hiding dead body in trash can speaks out about charges

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton woman accused of dumping her friend’s body in a trash can last week at a mobile home park spoke exclusively with ABC7.
Deputies say Michelle Haney placed the body of Jon Christopher Leonard in a trash can at the Windmill Manor trailer park in Bradenton.
Investigators say Haney admitted to wanting to collect Leonard’s Social Security benefits. She told ABC7 that she found Leonard dead back in July and panicked.
When she was asked why, Haney responded, “... I’m dealing with some mental illness at the point and I don’t really know how I did that. I really don’t”
Instead of calling the Sheriff’s Office she stored his body in a closet and is accused of putting his body inside a trash can, sealed it up, and took it to a neighbor’s residence. She told the neighbor, who was unaware of what was inside, that she’d be back to pick it up later.
She has been charged with Abuse of a Dead Human Body and is being held on a $50,000 bond
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.