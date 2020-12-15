Wrong way fatal crash on I-75 NB in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened on I-75 near mile-marker 194, just north of Jacaranda Blvd. exit.
The accident happened around 10:45 P.M. last night, as a sedan and an SUV hit head on. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene by Sarasota County EMS, the passenger is in critical condition. The driver of the SUV is in serious condition.
Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit remains on the scene as this investigation continues.
We’ll be sure to update you with any information as soon as we have it.
