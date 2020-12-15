Stronger cold front moves in late Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A storm system gathering over the deep south will whip a cold front our way and bring a good chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon through the early evening.
The Storm Prediction Center has put parts of us in the marginal risk for one or two of the storms becoming strong to severe from the coastal areas of Osprey in Sarasota through much of Manatee County. Most of us will see some moderate to heavy rainfall as the front moves in. Rainfall amounts will be from a 1/4 of an inch to 1/2 inch with some isolated areas getting a little bit more.
We start the day off under partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 60′s. With a south to southwest wind at 10-15 mph we warm into the mid 70′s during the afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the afternoon with the timing of the rain beginning sometime after 3 p.m. Most of the rain will clear south Sarasota and Charlotte sometime after 8 p.m.
Once the storm passes winds will switch around to the NW and then the cool weather will settle in for a bit. Thursday we start off in the upper 50′s and only warm into the mid 60′s to upper 60′s by early afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy during the morning with clearing skies later in the afternoon.
Thursday night and Friday morning will be the coolest this week with lows on Friday in the mid to upper 40′s. There will be plenty of sunshine on Friday with highs only around 66 degrees.
Saturday will be around average with a low near 50 under mostly sunny skies as high pressure moves in. Look for a really nice afternoon under mostly sunny skies that day and a high near 72 degrees.
Sunday morning the low will be slightly above average near 55 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Expect increasing cloudiness late Sunday afternoon as the next storm system moves in giving us a 40% chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm late in the day.
Sunday night mostly cloudy skies are anticipated with a 40% chance for some rain overnight and a low in the mid to upper 50′s. To start the work week we can expect some clouds in and out through the day with a high close to average around 72 degrees.
For boaters winds will be out of the SE turning to the S as time goes on through the day on Wednesday. Winds will increase to 10-15 knots by midday. Seas will be 2 to 3 feet and a moderate chop on the bays and inland waters for the Suncoast.
