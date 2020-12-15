Street named after State Senate President

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - 44th Avenue East has been named the State Senate President Bill Galvano Parkway.
The County tweeted that the gesture was made after two decades of “public service to the citizens of Manatee County.” A dedication will be held Dec. 17 at 10 a.m.
Galvano wrote a thank you on his social media, “Thank you to the @ManateeGov County Commission for adopting a resolution today to designate the county road portion of 44th Avenue in my honor. I am humbled by this recognition of my past service and look forward to continuing to support our community in the future.”
