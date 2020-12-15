Sarasota PD, SCSO team up for behavioral health

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police and Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials announced a joint project to assist subjects with mental health problems.
The Behavioral Health Response Team was created to produce better outcomes for individuals dealing with issues related to mental health and substance abuse.
“When we meet individuals where they are, we can change their life & help them figure out what’s going on which ultimately changes the whole world,” Chief DiPino said during a press conference.
