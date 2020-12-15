North Port man named as suspect in serious hit-and-run

The owner of the Honda was cooperative, and the Honda had no obvious damage to the front. Upon closure inspection, Troopers determined the front portion of the Honda had been repaired. Troopers further determined a transporter company was hired to drive the Honda on November 12, 2020, from the owner’s residence in Pennsylvania, to the residential address on Marco Island. The Honda was returned to the owner late, on November 19, with no obvious damage. Upon further examination, troopers determined this vehicle to be the hit and run vehicle.