North Port man named as suspect in serious hit-and-run

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man has been named a person of interest in connection with a serious hit-and-run in Charlotte County.
The crash happened last month. Troopers responded to a serious injury hit and run crash on US 41 and Dahlgren Avenue. In the crash, a car was traveling southbound on US 41 and crossed onto the northbound lanes and collided with a motorcycle.
The motorcycle rider sustained a serious injury and was transported to a local area hospital. The hit and run vehicle (later determined to be a 2016-2017, Honda Accord with a Pennsylvania License Tag) fled the scene.
On December 3, 2020, through weeks of investigative work, troopers discovered a 2016 Honda Accord with a Pennsylvania License Tag, parked at a residential address on Marco Island, Florida.
The owner of the Honda was cooperative, and the Honda had no obvious damage to the front. Upon closure inspection, Troopers determined the front portion of the Honda had been repaired. Troopers further determined a transporter company was hired to drive the Honda on November 12, 2020, from the owner’s residence in Pennsylvania, to the residential address on Marco Island. The Honda was returned to the owner late, on November 19, with no obvious damage. Upon further examination, troopers determined this vehicle to be the hit and run vehicle.
Troopers are looking for Joseph Borisovich Dolbun, as a person of interest in this incident.
