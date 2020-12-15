Manatee County School District Executive passes away

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County’s Superintendent, Cynthia Saunders, announced that Dr. Shirin Gibson, the Executive Director of Curriculum and Professional Learning for the school district, passed away this past weekend. She was 47.
Gibson began working for the School District of Manatee County in 1996 as a paraprofessional (teacher’s aide) at Daughtrey Elementary. She remained employed by the district for 24 years, earning a Doctorate in Education Leadership from Nova Southeastern University in 2010 and rising to the upper ranks of district leadership.
She also served the district as a teacher from 1997 until 2007, as a 21stCentury Community Learning Site Coordinator from 2005 until 2006, as an Assistant Principal at Daughtrey Elementary from 2007 until 2008, and as an Assistant Principal at Tillman Elementary from 2008 until 2010.
Gibson was the Principal at Tillman, Sea Breeze, and Gullett Elementary Schools from 2010 until 2017. She became the Director of Assessment, Accountability, and Research in 2017, remaining in the position until 2019 before becoming the Executive Director of Curriculum and Professional Learning.
“We are all devastated by this loss and our hearts and prayers are with Shirin’s husband, Billy Gibson, her family and all who knew and loved her,” Superintendent Saunders said. “Shirin was a consummate professional whose joyful demeaner and passion for education brightened the lives of countless students, parents, co-workers and friends. We all grieve her loss and will strive to live up to her legacy of impeccable standards and kindness.”
Superintendent Saunders and the district are working with the Manatee Education Foundation to open a special fund so that employees, family and friends of Dr. Gibson can donate to a Paraprofessional Scholarship Fund on her behalf.
Charitable Donations can be made online at MEFinfo.org. or to the Manatee Education Foundation – by check (made payable to the Manatee Education Foundation, designated for Dr. Shirin Gibson Fund:
Manatee Education Foundation
Attn: Dr. Shirin Gibson Paraprofessional Scholarship Fund
1023 Manatee Avenue West, Suite 215
Bradenton, Florida 34205
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.