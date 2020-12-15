Manatee County School District Executive passes away

“We are all devastated by this loss and our hearts and prayers are with Shirin’s husband, Billy Gibson, her family and all who knew and loved her,” Superintendent Saunders said. “Shirin was a consummate professional whose joyful demeaner and passion for education brightened the lives of countless students, parents, co-workers and friends. We all grieve her loss and will strive to live up to her legacy of impeccable standards and kindness.”