First Alert Weather: The Suncoast turns cooler with more sunshine the rain returns

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will build back into the area today to bring us a rather typical December day. We get a brief return to near normal temperatures and lower humidity with dry skies and more sun. But this weather will not last long as another storm brings heavy rain and snow to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast while dragging another cold front through the Suncoast. The energy associated with this front will be to our north and the best rain chances in Florida will lie from Tampa Bay north. Never the less, we get afternoon and a few evening showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. This front will drive in some cooler air for a few days, sending our high temperatures into the upper 60′s.