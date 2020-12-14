Suncoast kids eat free during winter break

(WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County’s Food and Nutrition Services Department and The School District of Sarasota County’s Food and Nutrition Services will provide children free meals during the District’s Winter Break.
This program is designed to ensure that children have access to nutrition during the time when school breakfasts and lunches are not available and to help ensure that their students have a healthy body and mind for the remainder of the school year. This service is not based on income status, and all children in who are 18 and younger will be able to participate.
Families in Sarasota County can pick up free meals this Friday, Dec. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. Families must register by Wednesday, Dec. 16--based on pick up location.
Families in Manatee County can pick up meals beginning Dec. 21 until Jan. 5 at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for students and kids 18 years old and younger. Meals need to be ordered by December 17, 2020 at www.ManateeSchools.net/CurbsideMeal.
Adults picking up meals in Sarasota or Manatee County will need state ID, their student’s ID, a copy of their report card, or a copy of their child’s birth certificate. Anyone who doesn’t register is welcome to pick up meals, the School Boards say walk-ups are welcome, as well.
The Winter Break Food Service Program is part of a USDA program. Funding for this program comes from meal reimbursements received from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Manatee County School District General Funds are not used for this program.
Anyone who has any issues give our team a call at 941-486-2199.
