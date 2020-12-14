Slightly cooler and drier Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front will move near the Suncoast overnight. Don’t expect a repeat performance of last weeks front which brought frost to some parts of the Suncoast. This one will bring temperatures back down to seasonable averages. It will eventually stall near our area bringing some low clouds and some fog to the area overnight.
Some scattered showers are possible with the front Monday night and early Tuesday morning but most areas will stay dry. Winds will switch around to the NW but shouldn’t blow all that strong. Basically NE at first switching to the NW at 5-10 mph later in the day. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies in the morning becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The high on Tuesday will be close to the average which is 73 for a high and 54 for a low.
Wednesday we start off in the low 60′s with a high around 75. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day as another storm system swings a cold front our way. We will see showers and a few isolated thunderstorms later in the day on Wednesday. The rain chance is at 60% mainly for the afternoon and evening.
Wednesday night we will see mostly cloudy skies through midnight with a few lingering showers which should come to an end early Thursday morning. This front will bring in cooler air but nothing too extreme. Lows on Thursday will be in the upper 50′s with a high in the upper 60′s by the afternoon. There should be plenty of sunshine throughout the day.
Friday will be the coolest start of the week with a low in the mid to upper 40′s under mostly fair skies. There will be plenty of sunshine on Friday with highs only in the mid to upper 60′s.
We begin to warm up just in time for the weekend with highs back to average once again with highs in the low 70′s on Saturday and low to mid 70′s on Sunday. We are in a pattern in which we see cold fronts coming down every 3 to 5 days or so. We will see another system move in on late on Sunday with a chance for some rain late Sunday into early Monday.
The shortest day of the year is Monday as the winter officially arrives for the northern hemisphere at 5:02 a.m. That is when the the sun’s most direct rays will be over the Tropic of Capricorn in the southern hemisphere. The winter solstice (solstice = sun stops) marks the official beginning of astronomical winter (as opposed to meteorological winter, which starts about three weeks prior to the solstice). On the 21st. the sun’s direct rays will begin to move back to the north do our days will begin to get longer.
For boaters expect winds out of the NE switching to the NW at 5-10 knots and seas some 1 to 2 feet and a light chop on the bays and inland waterways.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.