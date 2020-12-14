Slightly cooler and drier Tuesday

The shortest day of the year is Monday as the winter officially arrives for the northern hemisphere at 5:02 a.m. That is when the the sun’s most direct rays will be over the Tropic of Capricorn in the southern hemisphere. The winter solstice (solstice = sun stops) marks the official beginning of astronomical winter (as opposed to meteorological winter, which starts about three weeks prior to the solstice). On the 21st. the sun’s direct rays will begin to move back to the north do our days will begin to get longer.