Shipping a package? Holiday shipping deadline is underway

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Christmas is quickly approaching and as COVID-19 surges, more people are shopping online or just mailing and shipping gifts to their loved ones. However, if you don’t ship your gifts now they may not make it on time.
Staff at the UPS store on Tamiami Trail and 10th Street in Sarasota told ABC7 they’ve seen an uptick in business the past few weeks.
“We’re also flooded with Amazon returns right now. That’s taking up our time,” said UPS Store employee Angela Rodendels. “Everyone is shopping online for a good reason, and they’re having to do more returns here so we see more volume of people through the store.”
If you’re planning on shipping a gift, staff at the UPS Store do recommend to be prepared and have all the information that’s needed for your package to arrive at the right location. That’s including full name, address and phone number. Also they say to wrap your gifts prior to going to the store.
“Have that code ready to go when you walk in here. You can’t be searching on your phone for 20 minutes,” she said.
They’ve also added more hours to accomodate.
Meanwhile, the last day to send your gifts for next day shipping service is December 23rd.
