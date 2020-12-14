Sarasota PD seeking answers in fatal crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are searching for answers in a fatal crash that happened Saturday, Dec. 12, at approximately 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of University Parkway and North Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) in the city of Sarasota.
An adult female was driving northbound on North Tamimi Trail when she attempted to change lanes and rear-ended another vehicle, a Ford Explorer. In the process of rear-ending the Explorer, the adult female in the Lexus rolled her vehicle and was ejected. The female was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she died because of her injuries. Her name is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit. Anyone with any information is asked to call Officer David Kennedy at 941-263-6024 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.