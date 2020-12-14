Sarasota, Manatee Schools providing free food over the holiday

The School District of Manatee County’s Food and Nutrition Services Department will provide children FREE meals during the District’s Winter Break. The free meals will be offered to kids who are 18 or younger and will be available for pick up on two days, Dec. 21 (meals for 12/21-12/27) and Dec. 28 (meals for 12/28-1/5) at nine school locations: Ballard Elementary, Buffalo Creek Middle, Daughtrey Elementary, Haile Middle, Lee Middle, Lincoln Memorial Academy, Manatee Elementary, Myakka Elementary and Samoset Elementary. Pick-up times are 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on both days. Children will receive breakfast, lunch and dinner for each day of the week they are picking up.