Police say it will be months before autopsy results in case of deceased Venice woman

VENICE, Fla (WWSB) - Police in Venice tell ABC7 that it will take several more months before they have an autopsy report on a Venice mother found submerged in her car in October.
The case is still extremely active. A Rieker family member says that it will take four to eight months for any revelations to come.
Investigators found her body on October 10 in the Toscana Isles subdivision in North Venice. 44-year-old Tracey Rieker had been missing since September 30.
When Rieker went missing, her husband told ABC7 she was gone and so was her car. Rieker had left her phone and wallet at home. Earlier on in the search Christian Rieker told ABC7 Tracey was not herself the days before she went missing. He says she had been visiting local beaches the day before to talk to people about God and what her calling was. He said she had been struggling with getting some sleep and might have had a foggy mental state.
If you have any information please contact law enforcement.
