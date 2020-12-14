Police say it will be months before autopsy results in case of deceased Venice woman

When Rieker went missing, her husband told ABC7 she was gone and so was her car. Rieker had left her phone and wallet at home. Earlier on in the search Christian Rieker told ABC7 Tracey was not herself the days before she went missing. He says she had been visiting local beaches the day before to talk to people about God and what her calling was. He said she had been struggling with getting some sleep and might have had a foggy mental state.