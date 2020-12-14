No new details on potential abduction released by North Port Police on Saturday

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police Department said in a social media post early Monday they have not received information about a missing child following their news release on Saturday seeking information on a possible abduction.
“We’re hopeful at this point that this was a misunderstanding,” said the post.
In a release on Saturday the North Port PD said detectives received a report from several juveniles who believe they witnessed a potential kidnapping on the 1000 block of Ohana Way around 9 p.m.. The witnesses described a four to seven-year-old Hispanic female getting into a white van with an older Hispanic male. Detective say they canvased the area and have not obtained any evidence to support this claim. They have not received any reports of a missing juvenile at this time.
It was alleged that the child had long black hair and was wearing a peach color shirt with dark bicycle shorts. It was reported that the male driver was in his thirties with a white shirt and dark pants.
Detectives do say a white van was in fact seen in the area.
In a release on Monday morning the police department said they are thankful for the tip and wanted to remind people if they see something to say something.
