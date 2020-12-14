No new details on potential abduction released by North Port Police on Saturday

In a release on Saturday the North Port PD said detectives received a report from several juveniles who believe they witnessed a potential kidnapping on the 1000 block of Ohana Way around 9 p.m.. The witnesses described a four to seven-year-old Hispanic female getting into a white van with an older Hispanic male. Detective say they canvased the area and have not obtained any evidence to support this claim. They have not received any reports of a missing juvenile at this time.