First COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Tampa General, other hospitals

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that the first round of COVID-19 vaccines have arrived at Tampa General Hospital.
The first vaccine was administered to a nurse during a live broadcast.
Tampa General, UF Health-Jacksonville and Memorial Health in Hollywood, Fla. received shipments. The initial vaccine comes from Pfizer and the next round will be coming from Moderna, which the governor noted needed less extreme storage measures.
20,000 of these vaccines will be distributed to frontline staff.
DeSantis has frequently said priority will be given to elderly and vulnerable populations.
Distribution will start today, Monday Dec. 14.
