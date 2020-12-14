First Alert Weather: A series of cold front bring several chances for rain this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first of several fronts will move past the Suncoast today with only marginal chances for producing weather. Falling mostly as rain with only small changes for a thunderstorm, the precipitation will likely fall in the late morning or early afternoon. By three or four o’clock the skies will begin the process of clearing and the evening should be mostly dry as the front sinks south. This will not be a very active cold front and rain chances will be small. Additionally, this front will only cool us a few degrees tomorrow.