Dade City principal arrested in Polk County for DUI, drug possession

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An assistant principal at Pasco High School in Dade City has been arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Sunday on multiple drug possession charges and Driving under the Influence.
PCSO deputies responded to a crash near the intersection of Kathleen Road and Galloway Road in Lakeland at about 9:37 pm.
49-year-old Ralph Stewart from Plant City was already out on bond for a previous DUI and his license had been suspended.
Neither of the drivers were injured from the crash, but Stewart was determined to be impaired and arrested. According to the arrest affidavit, Stewart “appeared to have difficulty maintaining his balance and swayed side to side as he was walking.” Stewart was also reported to have bloodshot, watery eyes.
During the investigation, deputies also found Stewart to be in possession of Alprazolam and more than 20-grams of marijuana.
There is no update on changes to Stewart’s employment.
