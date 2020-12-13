North Port Police investigating a possible abduction

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department is investigating a possible abduction that happened on Saturday night.
According to a press release, detectives received a report from several juveniles who believe they witnessed the potential kidnapping. These witnesses described a four to seven-year-old Hispanic female getting into a white van with an older Hispanic male. They say this happened on the 1000 block of Ohana Way around 9 p.m.
Detective say they canvased the area and have not obtained any evidence to support this claim. They have not received any reports of a missing juvenile at this time.
It was alleged that the child had long black hair and was wearing a peach color shirt with dark bicycle shorts. It was reported that the male driver was in his thirties with a white shirt and dark pants.
Detectives do say a white van was in fact seen in the area. However, they believe it could also be a misunderstanding.
If you saw anything pertaining to this suspicious incident, please contact the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.
