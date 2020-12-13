Geminid Meteor Shower tonight, a little rain next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a warm December afternoon! With partly cloudy skies this evening, that could set us up for good viewing of Sunday night’s Geminid Meteor Shower. This is typically one of the best meteor showers of the year, but you do need to get away from city lights for best viewing.
Two cold fronts are on the way for the coming week. The first moves across the Suncoast Monday, but only a few isolated showers with that front. Skies clear Tuesday, then the second front we’re tracking moves in Wednesday. And this Wednesday front looks more substantial with widespread rain showers developing and continuing Wednesday evening. As the front drops farther south Thursday, skies clear out and cooler air settles in to end the week.
