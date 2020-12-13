First Alert Weather: Sunday, December 13, 2020 - Weak cold front arrives tomorrow bringing scattered showers and isolated storms to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Skies will be partly cloudy and it’ll be slow to cool this evening. Patchy fog will develop overnight with lows falling into the mid-60s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast at 5-10 mph.
Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny tomorrow with highs topping out in the mid-70s. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible ahead and along the cold front that will move across the area during the late afternoon and evening. Winds will pick up as the front approaches out of the west-southwest at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts.
Beach and Boating Forecast
Seas will be less than 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters. The UV index will be at 4, which is moderate.
