Warmer temps are here to stay (for a few days!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This weekend we continue to warm up just a few more degrees. Saturday could bring an isolated shower or sprinkle, Sunday looks dry at this time. We are tracking two cold fronts for the next several days. The first moves through on Monday with a few isolated showers but little change in our temperatures. The second we’re watching for Wednesday with a better chance at showers, and this time temps are likely to drop after the front passes. That means the 60s are back by Thursday and much cooler morning temps to end the coming week.