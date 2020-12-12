Tracey Rieker case remains a mystery two months after her body was found in Venice submerged half a mile from her home

VENICE, FL- Its been two months since the body of a Venice mom was found in the bottom of a lake inside her car less than a mile from her home.
Investigators found her body on October 10 in the Toscana Isles subdivision in North Venice. 44-year-old Tracey Rieker had been missing since September 30.
No new details have been released on the Tracey Rieker case.
What happened to the 44-year-old Venice mother remains a mystery. When Rieker went missing her husband told ABC7 she was gone and so was her car. Rieker had left her phone and wallet at home. Earlier on in the search Christian Rieker told ABC7 Tracey was not herself the days before she went missing. He says she had been visiting local beaches the day before to talk to people about God and what her calling was. He said she had been struggling with getting some sleep and might have had a foggy mental state.
This week ABC7 reached out to the Venice Police Department to find out the results of the toxicity report, they said would be done in 6 to 8 weeks.
In a social media post on October 12 the PD said Rieker’s autopsy was being done on that day.
This week the records manager for the PD cited the active investigation and there being no new information.
We reached out to the spokesperson for the Rieker family. Christian, Tracey’s husband, says the family is appreciative of all the people still concerned about his wife and what happened to her. They went on to say the police department notified them on Friday it would be another four to six months before they had the toxicology report.
We’ve left a message with the records manager at the PD asking why but we’re waiting for a response.
As the family demands answers. We are also staying on top this story.
