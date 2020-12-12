SPD investigating two-vehicle rollover crash near University Parkway and North Tamiami Trail

SPD investigating two-vehicle rollover crash near University Parkway and North Tamiami Trail (Source: Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff | December 12, 2020 at 9:03 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 9:03 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) says they are investigating a traffic crash near University Parkway and North Tamiami Trail.

We are not sure around what time this crash happened, but police say this was a two-vehicle rollover crash, and there are injuries.

Mecca Drive to University Parkway on U.S. 41 is currently closed down and all motorists should avoid the area at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

