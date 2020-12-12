SPD investigating two-vehicle rollover crash near University Parkway and North Tamiami Trail

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) says they are investigating a traffic crash near University Parkway and North Tamiami Trail.
We are not sure around what time this crash happened, but police say this was a two-vehicle rollover crash, and there are injuries.
Mecca Drive to University Parkway on U.S. 41 is currently closed down and all motorists should avoid the area at this time.
We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.
