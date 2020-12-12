Sarasota man arrested for child pornography

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19 year-old Sarasota man is behind bars after being arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography
Sarasota Police detectives were alerted to Ted Sanchez, of Briggs Avenue, when they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a suspected child pornography case at Sanchez’s address.
A computer uploading program notified NCMEC of an account on their service that uploaded four suspected child pornography videos over several months.
Detectives confirmed the images were child pornography. Sanchez was arrested on Sunday, December 6, 2020, and transported to the Sarasota County Jail where he is being held on a $150,000 bond. SPD says additional charges are possible and this case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Megan Buck at 941-263-6067 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.