Intersection of Beneva Road and Beneva Terrace shut down due to fatal crash in the area

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The intersection of Beneva Road and Beneva Terrace in Sarasota is currently closed down due to a fatal crash in the area.
The crash took place around 4:55 p.m. on Saturday and deputies and troopers confirmed at least one fatality.
This was a motorcycle versus a vehicle.
Deputies say that the road will be closed down for several hours and that all motorists should avoid the area until further notice.
