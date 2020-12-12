Intersection of Beneva Road and Beneva Terrace shut down due to fatal crash in the area

By ABC7 Staff | December 12, 2020 at 6:06 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 7:09 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The intersection of Beneva Road and Beneva Terrace in Sarasota is currently closed down due to a fatal crash in the area.

The crash took place around 4:55 p.m. on Saturday and deputies and troopers confirmed at least one fatality.

This was a motorcycle versus a vehicle.

Deputies say that the road will be closed down for several hours and that all motorists should avoid the area until further notice.

