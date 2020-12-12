First Alert Weather: Saturday, December 12, 2020 - Highs near 80° tomorrow with a cold front bringing a chance for showers on Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Skies will be mostly cloudy this evening with overnight lows falling into the low-60s. Winds will be light out of the east at 5 mph.
There will be peaks of sunshine tomorrow with highs topping out near 80° along the coast and in the low-80s for inland areas. Winds will be out of the south-southeast at 5-10 mph.
An increase in moisture ahead of our next cold front will allow isolated to scattered showers to return across the Suncoast on Monday before clearing the area Monday night.
Beach and Boating Forecast
Seas will be less than 2-feet with smooth conditions on bay and inland waters. The UV index will be at 4, which is moderate.
Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:12 am
Tomorrow’s Sunset: 5:38 pm
