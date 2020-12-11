Warm weekend ahead with highs near 80

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Beach weather returns just in time for the weekend as a warm wind blows in from the SE. The average high for this time of year is 74 and we should be several degrees above that. The record for Saturday is 85 which was set as recently as 2015. Some inland communities like Lakewood Ranch and Myakka city may see highs top 80 degrees with mid to upper 70′s closer to the coast.
We will see a little higher humidity move in so it will feel warmer during the afternoon hours. There is a little disturbance moving up into the SE Gulf which will bring a slight increase in cloudiness on Saturday but we should still see partly cloudy skies through the day with a 20% chance for a stray shower or two.
Saturday night looks good with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60′s through the evening with a low on Sunday around 60.
Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies and a 10% chance for a shower with highs in the upper 70′s to the low 80′s inland. It will feel a little warmer on a SE wind. The beach will be a bit cooler with a little sea breeze developing later in the day. The water temperature is 66 degrees.
Some slightly cooler air will slip in on Monday as a cold front fades just to our north. We will see partly cloudy skies with a high around 74 degrees which is typical for this time of year.
A stronger cold front moves through on Wednesday which will only cool things off a little with a high on Thursday upper 60′s.
Boaters things look good through the weekend. Winds will be out of the NE at 5-10 knots and seas running less than 2 feet and a light chop on the waters.
Enjoy your weekend and stay safe.
