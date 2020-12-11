Warm weekend ahead with highs near 80

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Beach weather returns just in time for the weekend as a warm wind blows in from the SE. The average high for this time of year is 74 and we should be several degrees above that. The record for Saturday is 85 which was set as recently as 2015. Some inland communities like Lakewood Ranch and Myakka city may see highs top 80 degrees with mid to upper 70′s closer to the coast.