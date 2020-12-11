National Defense Authorization Act, including amendment made following death of Bradenton soldier, passes the Senate

(WWSB) -The Senate has passed the final version of the the National Defense Authorization Act, including an amendment by Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan, requiring the Pentagon to examine emergency medical services at U.S. military bases following the tragic death of a Bradenton soldier.
Buchanan’s staff confirmed the news to ABC7.
The bill will now head to the desk of President Donald J. Trump.
Buchanan filed the measure to this year’s National Defense Authorization Act in July as a push for military training reforms after Army Specialist Nicholas Panipinto of Bradenton died in a vehicle training accident in South Korea last year. A lack of emergency services on base and delays in medical response was cited in his death.
The house passed the NDAA on Tuesday.
“The highest tribute that can be paid to the life of Specialist Panipinto is for the Defense Department to ensure that future military personnel who are injured during training exercises can quickly receive high-quality medical treatment that might help save their lives,” Buchanan said. “I am deeply humbled that Nick’s mother came to me with their tragic story and has allowed me to help. I know that these reforms will save lives and prevent future heartache felt by families like hers across the country.”
