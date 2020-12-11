Manatee Co. Habitat For Humanity searching for answers after thieves steal tools from build

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Habitat for Humanity is seeking answers after they were the victims of a break-in.
The break-in happened recently at the organization’s finishing tool trailer while they worked to finish the organization’s 138th home prior to Christmas. The tools will have to be replaced and the trailer repaired before the home can be finished.
Manatee Habitat released a statement on the incident, saying they were “grateful for the outpouring of community support and pledge to continue working to carry out our mission and finish the home.”
The home is designated for the Sittig family. Jasmime, her daughter, and her son-- Ari’yanna and Ja’sai-- are slated to purchase Manatee Habitat’s 138th home and are looking forward to having a forever home of their own, a yard to play in, and a bedroom for Ari’yanna. Jasmine works in the medical field as an admission coordinator for Operation Par and as a Unit Clerk for Centerstone, helping substance abuse patients.
She enjoys working with the medical community and is eventually planning on completing her education in the field of nursing. She believes having the stability of a Habitat home will help facilitate this goal.
If you have any information or would like to help with the build, please visit manateehabitat.org.
