Gov. Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis announce mental health support for first responders

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis held a roundtable in Tampa to discuss mental health among First Responders.
The governor also took time to explain his plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, saying that FDA approval was pending and imminent.
Resources will be allocated to the treatment for the mental health of first responders who have been suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic.
First responders “suffer silently because they took an oath to serve the people of their communities,” First Lady Casey DeSantis explained.
The DeSantis family announced that $23 million of the CARES Act will be distributed to help provide non-judgmental resources to help responders to cope with the trauma of working on the front lines.
Responders who are struggling can call 1-866-4FL-HERO to reach out to someone who will be there to help. The goal is to eventually have other first responders on the other end of the phone.
