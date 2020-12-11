First Alert Weather: Friday, December 11, 2020 - A mild weekend ahead with a chance for a stray shower

Highs could get into the low-80s in a few spots on Sunday

By Noel Rehm | December 11, 2020 at 6:55 AM EST - Updated December 11 at 6:55 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

We will remain under the influence of a high pressure allowing for lots of sunshine this afternoon. The warming trend continues will highs topping out at 72-74 degrees and winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

For tonight, skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the mid-50s. Winds will remain out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Beach and Boating Forecast

Seas will be less than 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters. The UV index will be at 4, which is in the moderate range.

