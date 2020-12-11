Bradenton man arrested after police say he shot girlfriend during argument

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man has been charged with shooting his girlfriend during an altercation.
The incident occurred on Dec. 6.
According to an arrest citation, Michael Christopher Monix was in an argument with a female inside of a residence. Officers say the pair had been living together off-and-on.
The altercation traveled outside and police say that Monix brandished a firearm and shot the victim in the face. She suffered a wound to her jaw. She has critical injuries and detectives have not yet been able to interview her.
Monix told detectives he did not know where the gunshot had come from and then later said he had fired his gun but didn’t think he was the one who shot the victim. The weapon was recovered on scene.
Officers also noticed that Monix had a laceration to his face that appeared to be from a fingernail. Further investigation showed that the victim was missing a fingernail.
Monix was taken into custody and a no contact order has been established.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.