Warming up for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you like warmer weather you are in luck! High pressure is slipping off the east coast of Florida tonight allowing our winds to turn more toward the east on Friday. This will bump the temperatures up to more seasonable readings. Look for some patchy fog in the morning followed by mostly sunny skies throughout the rest of the day.
Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s to start and then warm into the low 70s near the beaches and mid 70′s elsewhere.
or Saturday we will see those winds switch around to the SE which will push the humidity up along with the temperatures. The high on Saturday expected to be in the mid to upper 70′s. under partly cloudy skies. There is a 20% chance for some isolated showers.
Saturday night look for partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the evening around 69 degrees.
Sunday will be warm as well with highs reaching into the mid to upper 70′s under partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance for a shower or two. Winds will pick up out of the SSE at 10-15 mph with some higher gusts at times.
Monday we will see a cold front on our doorstep but the air behind it isn’t all that cold. The high on Monday will be in the low 70′s with breezy condtions.
Tuesday through Thursday of next week will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s each day.
For boaters expect winds out of the ENE at 5-10 kts. and seas 1 to 2 feet with a light chop on the bay.
