Temple Emanu-El announces celebration plans for Hanukkah

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hanukkah kicks off Thursday and Temples across the Suncoast are preparing to celebrate in a world with a pandemic.
Temple Emanu-El announced its plans for celebrating the Festival of Lights. Here’s how you can take part:
On the first evening of Hanukkah, Thursday, December 10, the Temple will hold an outdoor menorah lighting with songs and blessings at 5:30 p.m.
The menorah is a 7-foot tall custom-designed and custom-built tiki torch menorah. The lighting will be preceded at 4:30 p.m. by a drive-thru pickup of Hanukkah goodie bags for Temple Emanu-El families.
On Sunday, December 13, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. and from 11 a.m - noon, Temple Emanu-El Religious School will sponsor a Festival of Lights Tailgate Celebration for young families! Families will enjoy Hanukkah goody bags, arts and crafts, a photo booth, an outdoor Hanukkah market, and the opportunity to create Hanukkah cards for Jewish soldiers.
On the last night of Hanukkah - Thursday, December 17, at 5:30 p.m. - there will be a final outdoor Hanukkah celebration.
Please follow CDC social distancing recommendations and wear a mask.
