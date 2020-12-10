Sheriff: Bradenton man arrested after knife pulled during road rage incident

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was arrested after officials say he pulled a knife and caused damage to a vehicle during a road rage incident. There were two juveniles inside the car at the time.
According to a report, Jesus Espina was driving his Ford F150 aggressively and threw a bottle at another car.
The driver of the vehicle got out of his car and got into an argument with Jesus. Espina’s brother, Jose, who had been in the F-150 also joined the fight and brandished a weapon, the female in the victim vehicle tried to pepper spray the two men.
The victim’s wife managed to use the vehicle to hit Jose at which point, police say Jesus grabbed the knife and began swinging it at the window of the car near where the two juveniles were sitting.
Both parties called law enforcement. Officers noticed lacerations and injuries on both Jose and Jesus Espina’s hands and arms.
Jesus Espina is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was transported to the Manatee County Jail. He has since been released.
