Sarasota man charged with attempted murder in drive-by shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened in August.
The incident occurred on Aug. 14 on North Washington Blvd. A witness saw an SUV cut her off and fire shots into another vehicle. She managed to capture a photo of a license plate.
Through that photo, detectives were able to determine that the car had been rented by a Jaymes J. Smith just a half-hour before the shooting occurred. Patrol officers found the SUV parked at Smith’s mother’s home.
They also found the car that had been shot with multiple bullet holes. No one was injured, but the occupants refused to cooperate. Detectives believe this was in retaliation for a previous drive-by shooting.
After an investigation, Smith was charged with attempted murder.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.