Salvation Army of Manatee County in need of toy donations for kids in need

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Christmas is quickly approaching, but because of COVID-19 some families on the Suncoast are struggling to make ends meet. To help out those families, the Salvation Army of Manatee County is gearing up to pass out toys to kids in need. However, they’re seeing a setback in donations.
“Thinking about any child without a christmas present it’s really sad,” said volunteer Kayla Lamb.
Lamb has been volunteering for two years at the Salvation Army of Manatee County so no kid goes without a toy on Christmas.
“We do the best we can to try to get every box filled,” she said.
Just like her, dozens of volunteers show up at the Salvation Army of Manatee County’s Worship Center in Bradenton to stock every box with toys and clothes. Unfortunately, this year is not the same.
“We have all these empty boxes, but we really need them filled,” said Kelly French, Director of Community Relations for the Salvation Army of Manatee County.
But this year, they’re struggling to fill those boxes with toys for kids who are part of the Angel Tree program. Also because of COVID, they were only able to put a quarter of trees at different locations throughout the county as some businesses closed their doors to the public.
“We have 40 children whose names are on our website and need to be adopted,” said French.
The Angel Tree program provides gifts and clothes to low income families.
“Some of these parents are working so hard week in, week out just to pay the bills, sometimes they have to make a choice between a car payment or paying their electric bill and then to think about buying Christmas gifts for their kids, is just too much,” she said.
And this might be the only time, these kids might be able to receive a gift this Christmas.
“You add a year like COVID that people are out of work and it’s just a whole different beast,” said French.
At the moment, the Salvation Army is in need of new clothes for boys ages 6 to ten and unwrapped toys for girls ages 5 and 10.
You can drop off your donation at:
5328 24th St. E.
Bradenton, FL
For more information, click here.
