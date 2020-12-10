Gambling facility plans draws challenge

“Petitioner’s (Daytona Beach Kennel Club’s) substantial interests are affected by the division’s agency statement because the relocation of the St. Johns greyhound permit to the proposed location is within 50 miles of the DBKC facility and will substantially deteriorate DBKC’s revenue-producing capability,” the challenge said. “This is a factor that must be considered as part of the ... relocation analysis (under part of state law) directly applicable to this matter, yet was completely disregarded by the division.”