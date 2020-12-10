First Alert Weather: Thursday, December 10, 2020 - Warmer with more clouds this afternoon

Highs in the mid-to-upper 70s this weekend

By Noel Rehm | December 10, 2020 at 7:40 AM EST - Updated December 10 at 7:40 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

There will be a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs topping out in the low-70s. The warming trend will continue into the weekend with highs approaching 80 degrees in a few spots on Sunday. Winds will be light and variable due to an area of high pressure situated just offshore.

For tonight, skies will be mostly clear and it will become chilly once again with overnight lows falling into the low-50s. Winds will be light out of the east at 5 mph.

Beach and Boating Forecast

Seas will be at 2-feet with smooth conditions on bay and inland waters. The UV index will be at 4, which is moderate.

