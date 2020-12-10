FDLE releases videos from search warrant execution at former DOH employee’s home

By ABC7 Staff | December 10, 2020 at 4:25 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 4:31 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has released video of the execution of a warrant at the home of a former FDOH employee who helped design the state’s first COVID-19 Dashboard.

Rebekah Jones was fired after she claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration was manipulating COVID-19 data. Police raided her home on Monday and shortly afterwards she posted a tweet showing video of the raid.

The tweet caused a social media firestorm and in response, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement released body camera footage from the raid.

You can watch the video below:

Video 1, Rebekah Jones Search Warrant from FDLE on Vimeo.

Video 2, Rebekah Jones Search Warrant from FDLE on Vimeo.

