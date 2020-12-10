City of Sarasota names interim deputy city manager

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputy Chief of Police Pat Robinson was appointed Thursday, Dec. 10 to be the City’s interim deputy city manager. He was selected by Interim City Manager Marlon Brown to assist with the leadership transition.
Robinson, a Sarasota native and a 20-year veteran of the Sarasota Police Department, served as a SPD officer, detective, sergeant and captain. In 2015, Chief Bernadette DiPino appointed him as deputy chief overseeing all four divisions of the department.
“Pat has developed a positive relationship with our employees and the citizens of Sarasota during his long service with the organization,” Brown said. “His in-depth knowledge of our community and the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead will be a great asset to our leadership team.”
Robinson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from College of the Holy Cross and a Master’s degree in public safety executive leadership from St. Cloud University. He is an ADL/Aspen Institute Civil Society Fellow and a graduate of Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government’s Senior Executives in State and Local Government.
Robinson is an active member of the Police Executive Research Forum, the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the International City/County Management Association. He also chairs the executive board of First Step of Sarasota and is a founding board member for The Academy at Glengary. He serves as an advisor for Teen Court Sarasota and Selah Freedom/Selah Way Foundation.
“I’m honored to accept this position as part of the City’s excellent leadership team, and I look forward to continuing my service to my hometown in a new capacity,” Robinson said.
