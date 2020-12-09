Vice President Pence announces official name change for Patrick Air Force Base, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WWSB) - During an appearance in Cape Canaveral, Vice President Mike Pence announced that Patrick Air Force Base will get a new name.
Patrick Air Force Base is now Patrick Space Force Base. Cape Canaveral will also get a name change to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Space Force was announced a year ago by President Donald Trump as a new branch of the military.
Vice President Pence is in Florida to visit Kennedy Space Center today for a meeting of the National Space Council. The group will be discussing the nation’s plans to return to the moon in 2024.
