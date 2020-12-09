Vice President Pence announces official name change for Patrick Air Force Base, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

Vice President Pence announces official name change for Patrick Air Force Base, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Source: Evan Vucci)
By ABC7 Staff | December 9, 2020 at 1:26 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 1:29 PM

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WWSB) - During an appearance in Cape Canaveral, Vice President Mike Pence announced that Patrick Air Force Base will get a new name.

Patrick Air Force Base is now Patrick Space Force Base. Cape Canaveral will also get a name change to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Space Force was announced a year ago by President Donald Trump as a new branch of the military.

Vice President Pence is in Florida to visit Kennedy Space Center today for a meeting of the National Space Council. The group will be discussing the nation’s plans to return to the moon in 2024.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.