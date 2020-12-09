Venice teen arrested in connection with fatal Collier County crash

The crash happened back in August

Venice teen arrested in connection with fatal Collier County crash
WWSB Generic Stock 6 (Source: WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff | December 9, 2020 at 2:29 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 3:49 PM

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 17-year-old Venice teen was arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Collier County.

The collision occurred back in August. According to a detailed crash report, the teen was driving his vehicle on on I-75 when his car struck a semi-truck. The vehicle went off the roadway, over-corrected into the median and overturned.

The car came to rest in an upright position, in the northbound I75 travel lanes. A 16-year-old passenger was killed. Two other teens were injured.

On Dec. 9, the teen was arrested and booked into the Sarasota County Jail on charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Driver’s License (Causing Death), Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Driver’s License (Causing Serious Bodily Injury) and Vehicular Homicide Reckless Driving (Causing Serious Bodily Injury)

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.