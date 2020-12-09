Sheriff: Man looking for ‘fun’ in Charlotte County park arrested

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An undercover operation at the Charlotte Flatwoods Environmental Park lead to the arrest of a Cape Coral man who was allegedly in the park looking for sex.
It’s the department’s second undercover operation of 2020 with the goal of combating sexual activity occurring within the Charlotte County park.
The man was identified as John Marler. According to a press release, an undercover deputy was walking through the Charlotte Flatwoods Environmental Park on Dec. 8 when he encountered John Marler sitting on a nearby picnic table.
A conversation ensued between the two, prior to the undercover deputy walking off down a trail. The deputy returned to the picnic table where another conversation began.
Minutes later, the two walked off down a trail. While the two were walking, Marler advised he was looking for “fun” and knew of a concealed location away from the picnic table where “stupid people” get caught.
During conversation, Marler was pleasuring himself and removed his penis from his pants. Marler them attempted to grab the undercover deputies genital area and pull down the zipper on his pants. Marler was taken into custody by additional deputies who were nearby assisting with the operation.
They found condoms and lubricants in Marler’s backpack. He has been charged with Exposure of Sexual Organs and Battery by Intentional Touch or Strike.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.